Police investigating motel burglary in Ellerslie

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 14:50

Police are investigating a burglary at an Ellerslie motel last week, where a number of cannisters were stolen.

The cannisters, which are similar to this pictured but with different labels, contain gas substances which are hazardous and can affect breathing and cause eye irritation.

If you have located any of these cannisters, please do not touch them and contact Police immediately on 111.

Police want to hear from anyone with knowledge of this burglary, which occurred between Thursday evening and early Friday morning last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105, quoting 210507/7439 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.