Upper Hutt’s Maidstone Max to reopen 22 May

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 16:48

Maidstone Max - TÅ TÄtou Papa TÄkaro, Upper Hutt’s premier adventure play space will reopen to the public on 22 May. The opening marks the completion of the upgrade project adopted in Council’s Long Term Plan 2018 - 2028.

Extensive public input was sought on the Maidstone Max upgrade project early on and a number ideas put forward by the community have been incorporated into the park.

The space has undergone a complete revamp with areas catering for various age groups and abilities, increased shelter and barbecue facilities, a basketball half-court, pump track, and a completely new skate park.

The only remaining equipment from the original park is the beloved flying fox, now refurbished and with improvements to the launch area, strengthening of its foundations and additional access steps.

In line with sustainability objectives, waste bins have been installed standardised at the park. Four sets of three bins are installed at various locations so park users can responsibly dispose of recyclables, as well as refuse. Council was able to secure a grant from the Packaging Forum which contributed to the bins.

Park signs also incorporate Upper Hutt’s latest smokefree parks campaign. Council adopted its smokefree policy last year and new signs, including both English and Te Reo versions of ‘We copy what we see’ and ‘Thanks for keeping our parks smokefree’, are being installed in the city’s parks.

Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy, says "one of the things we’re most proud of is the focus on accessible play for users of all abilities in this design. Things like specialist swings and other interactive features, and ramp access to the castle for anyone with limited mobility or using a wheelchair or push chair."

"The new design also incorporates sand play, which we don’t have in any of our other parks, as well as musical play in the Bards Compass area - adding uniqueness as a destination, and catering to all ages and abilities" he says.

To mark the completion of the project, there will be an official opening event from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm on Saturday 22 May which will include entertainment, games, promotions, and giveaways.