Seven Christchurch schools work together to make a difference for their learners

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 17:01

The Education Review Office (ERO) has today launched a report showing how seven Christchurch schools improved outcomes for learners through innovation and working together.

The group of schools, forming a community of practice called Kahukura, identified a need in their community to better support their students’ wellbeing and learning.

"Schools working together to build resilience is essential as our students continue to learn in a Covid-19 world," says Ruth Shinoda, Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre.

"I would encourage school leaders who are interested in networking and working in partnership with other schools to read about Kahukura’s journey and consider how this could support their own approaches to collaboration."

The schools in Kahukura shared a joint vision for supporting learning and connecting students and teachers across south-west Christchurch. This shared vision, paired with strong working relationships, supported Kahukura to drive change and bring about school improvement.

One particularly successful part of Kahukura was the establishment of lead teachers to facilitate changes in teaching practice across the schools. With the guidance of lead teachers, other teaching staff across the schools became more confident in their teaching practice.

"Sharing knowledge has the potential to not only improve the performance of individual schools and learners but can have a powerful impact on the education system as a whole. By working towards a common goal, we can make a real difference for our children," says Ms Shinoda.

The full report, Exploring Collaboration in Action: Kahukura Community of Practice, can be found on ERO’s website. https://team.fuseworksmedia.com/ero.govt.nz

The seven schools involved in Kahukura are:

- Addington Te Kura Taumata

- Cashmere Primary Te Pae KererÅ«

- Christchurch South Intermediate

- Somerfield Te Kura Wairepo

- Sacred Heart School (Addington)

- Thorrington Primary

- Te Ara Koropiko