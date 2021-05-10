Horizons Regional Council opens inaugural Kanorau Koiora Taketake

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 17:04

Horizons Regional Council’s inaugural Kanorau Koiora Taketake - Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant has opened today for applications from community groups that aim to restore or enhance biodiversity in the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Region.

Councillor Fiona Gordon is on the decision-making panel and says this grant will be a huge help for community groups with projects that support connections between nature and people.

"Council’s vision for this grant is to empower communities to reconnect with and improve biodiversity. Projects need to be community-led, which could be landowners, individuals, MÄori land trusts, not-for-profit organisations, umbrella groups, whanau/hapÅ«/iwi.

"We’re looking for applications that also support the regeneration and continuation of mÄtauranga MÄori (MÄori knowledge) and will favorably consider those that provide opportunities for our communities to learn about their local environment and get involved," says Cr Gordon.

"The total amount of funding is to be confirmed through the current Long-term Plan process, by the end of June.

Applications close at 1pm 4 June and will then be shortlisted by a panel of experienced staff for the final decision-making panel made up of councillors Fiona Gordon, John Turkington and Nicola Patrick.

The panel will assess applications based on the following criteria:

Place: Recognises high value areas of biodiversity and/or the strong connections tangata whenua have with their whenua (land), awa (rivers) and moana (coast). Biodiversity Outcomes: represents a clear need for the project and how the project will directly enhance or protect biodiversity within the ManawatÅ« - Whanganui Region.

Community Outcomes: participation and awareness, including ongoing accessibility of the site to the community, the educational value, and the people involved. Collaboration and Partnerships: considers applicant contribution to the project and opportunities for collaboration and partnership with others have been considered.

The full eligibility criteria can be found, and applications made online at www.horizons.govt.nz.