Serious incident: Cumberland Street, Central Dunedin

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 18:15

Just before 2.30pm today emergency services received the first calls reporting a number of people had received stab wounds inside the Countdown Supermarket on Cumberland Street.

Police staff were on site at the supermarket within minutes.

Upon arrival, Police located four people with serious stab-related injuries.

We also located a man, who had been detained by members of the public, that we believe is allegedly responsible for this incident.

This was a fast-moving and extremely traumatic event for every person in that supermarket - the victims who were injured, those present who tried to intervene and those who had to flee to a place of safety.

While we are satisfied we have the person responsible in our custody, we are in the very early stages of our investigation into the circumstances.

This includes understanding the motivation for this attack which will be a key component of the investigation.

However, on the face of what we currently know, we believe this was a random attack.

The scene is currently locked down and will be the subject of an extensive scene examination

We are also in the process of compiling witness information and collecting CCTV footage.

The alleged offender is currently receiving medical attention in Dunedin Hospital.

He is under Police guard and is yet to be formally spoken to or charged.

We would encourage anyone who has information, including video footage of the incident, to get in touch with Police via 105 and quote event number P046456846.