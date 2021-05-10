Arrest following fatal crash

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 20:30

A 29-year-old man has been charged following a fatal crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link Road near Papamoa earlier this year.

Uthai Phonphong was killed in the crash which occurred on 17 January 2021.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, conspiracy to deal a Class A drug and conspiracy to deal a Class B drug.

He will be appearing in the Tauranga High Court on 26 May 2021.

Police would like to thank everyone in the community who helped with information for this enquiry.