Arrest following fatal crash

A 29-year-old man has been charged following a fatal crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link Road near Papamoa earlier this year.
Uthai Phonphong was killed in the crash which occurred on 17 January 2021.
The 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, conspiracy to deal a Class A drug and conspiracy to deal a Class B drug.
He will be appearing in the Tauranga High Court on 26 May 2021.
Police would like to thank everyone in the community who helped with information for this enquiry.
