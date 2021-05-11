Man charged in relation to Cumberland St attack

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 09:05

A 42-year-old man has now been charged in relation to yesterday’s attack in Cumberland Street, Dunedin.

The man was released from hospital last night and moved to Dunedin Central Police Station.

He is scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court today on four counts of attempted murder.

Three of the injured are now described as in a serious but stable condition.

A fourth person is in a moderate condition.

Enquiries at the scene will resume this morning.

Police continue to encourage anyone who has information, including video footage of the incident, to get in touch with Police via 105 and quote file number 210510/8009.