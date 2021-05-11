Police acknowledge IPCA report - Hamilton

|
Police acknowledge a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to the use of a Police dog following a pursuit in Hamilton.
New Zealand Police conducted a full review into this incident, including a review of both the use of a police dog and the pursuit.
"Police have a range of tactical options available to them, including the use of dogs.
In this instance, staff were arresting an offender who had been involved in unlawfully taking a vehicle, fleeing from Police and reckless driving," says Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird.
"These are fast-moving and dynamic situations that require an ongoing risk assessment by the officers involved.
In this case Police accept that the IPCA has found the use of a police dog was not appropriate in the circumstances."
