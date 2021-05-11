Money for your empty beverage containers this week

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 13:02

A public bottle drive where people can bring any beverage container (cans, glass and plastic bottles, etc) for a refund of $.20/per container will take place from 10:30am - 2pm on Friday 14th May just outside Rutherford House, Bunny St Entrance, Pipitea Campus, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington. This event is hosted by the Kiwi Bottle Drive and Plastic Diet, a youth-lead organisation dedicated to reducing single-use plastic waste and consumption.

"The event is promoting a comprehensive container return scheme (CRS) as the best solution to the more than two billion beverage containers used every year in New Zealand," said Katelin Livingstone from Plastic Diet.

"The simple act of putting a small refundable deposit on all beverage containers translates to higher recycling rates, less litter (including plastic), higher quality recycling, job creation and a less carbon intensive beverage packaging system," said Katelin Livingstone from Plastic Diet.

"Overwhelmingly the New Zealand public supports a container return scheme - and Parliament agrees with us. The Kiwi Bottle Drive petition for a scheme was signed by 18,000 people, and the recent select committee report on it had bipartisan support. Now we need it to happen, and we need it to include all beverage containers without exception," said Olga Darkadaki of Kiwi Bottle Drive.

"Container return schemes are part of the wider shift towards product stewardship where producers take responsibility for end-of-life disposal. Across the globe, these systems are being rolled out as one of the best solutions to address the waste and climate crises."