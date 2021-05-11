New rubbish and recycling bins delivered to Lower Hutt residents from this week

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 13:22

The first of Lower Hutt’s new rubbish and recycling bins are being delivered to residents this week ahead of the upgraded kerbside rubbish and recycling service starting 1 July.

Approximately 120,000 wheelie bins for rubbish and recycling, and crates for glass are being delivered in stages to just over 40,000 households across the city. Households will also receive their green waste bins if they chose this service.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says this is an exciting milestone for the upgraded service, which will ultimately bring Lower Hutt’s rubbish and recycling kerbside service into the 21st century.

"These changes are all about providing a service that is affordable and fit for purpose and extending the life of our Silverstream Landfill. For too long, our local services have languished well behind other centres - which have been enjoying the benefits of a modern kerbside collection service for years," Campbell Barry says.

"With these new bins people across the city, regardless of who they are or where they live, will be empowered to correctly dispose of their rubbish and recycling. It means we can reduce illegal dumping, fly-tipping, and the sorts of issues we see when people are not able to afford collection services. The new service is good for our environment, and saves ratepayers money in clean-up costs."

While bins are being delivered from this week through until June, people should not use them until the service commences from 1 July.

"Although it may be tempting to put your new bins out now, it’s really important people avoid putting anything in their bins until 1 July. The last thing we want to see is rubbish being stockpiled in the bins for weeks before they are able to be collected," says Campbell Barry.