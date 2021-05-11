Dunedin school first in the South Island for living wage

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 14:19

The Board of Trustees of North East Valley Normal (NEVN) school is proud to announce it is the first school in the South Island to officially become a living wage accredited employer.

A living wage is the minimum income necessary to provide workers and their families with the basic necessities of life. It is currently set at $22.10 per hour.

NEV Normal has already committed to paying all its directly employed staff at least the Living Wage. By becoming a living wage accredited employer, the school expands on this principle to ensure that all indirectly paid workers contracted to be on site are paid at least the living wage as well.

Board member John Howell says the NEV Normal board and management team believe every worker counts.

"There shouldn’t be two tiers of people working in and around our school. All are equally deserving of at least a living wage, regardless of who may employ them."

Mr Howell says NEVN would like this to be a friendly challenge to other schools and local employers in general.

"Let’s see if we can roll this out across the region and put Åtepoti on the map as the first living wage city. That would really be something to be proud of."