Further arrests made in Sofitel shooting investigation

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 15:35

Police have charged a seventh person in relation to the ongoing investigation into the firearms incident at the Sofitel Hotel last month.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Northland this morning following a search warrant in Whananaki.

He appeared today in the Whangarei District Court charged with being an Accessory after the Fact and is next due to appear in the Auckland District Court on 17/5/2021.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged last Thursday in Northland with being an Accessory after the Fact.

He was charged after he was located at the same property as the 27-year-old man who was arrested and charged with serious firearms offences.

The 48-year-old man is next scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on 26/5/2021.

Police enquiries are ongoing and further arrests are possible.