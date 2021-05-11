Enquiries ongoing following Cumberland Street attack

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 16:05

Police are today examining the scene of yesterday’s attack in the Dunedin Central Countdown supermarket on Cumberland Street.

"Gathering evidence from the scene is one of our top priorities today. This includes photography, blood sampling and collection of any discarded items for further examination," Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham says.

"We’ve also been working to identify and speak to as many witnesses as possible, and of course, the victims who remain front of mind.

"We are currently assessing how best to support them and their whÄnau.

"All four remain in hospital - one in a moderate condition and three others in a serious but stable condition.

"This is a positive sign; however, they have a long road ahead and we ask that media respect their privacy at this time."

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Police now have an emerging picture of what occurred yesterday afternoon.

"I’d like to recognise the Countdown staff who first intervened and were the initial victims. Members of the public then came to assist, restraining the alleged offender and providing aid and comfort to the injured.

They all went above and beyond," Superintendent Basham says.

Two police officers, one of whom was off duty, were at the supermarket at the time and also stepped in.

"The actions of those two officers helped to deescalate the situation and minimise any further harm," Superintendent Basham says.

"Other staff were on scene very quickly and feedback indicates they provided a high standard of first aid that almost certainly saved lives.

"This was an extremely fast-moving and confronting scene for our staff - they did an exceptional job when it mattered the most and I’m very proud of their efforts."

A 42-year-old appeared in Dunedin District Court on four counts of attempted murder this afternoon and has been remanded in custody to reappear on Tuesday 1 June.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are not in a position to provide any further details in relation to the alleged offender.

We continue to appeal for anyone who has information, including video footage of the incident, to get in touch with Police via 105 and quote file number 210510/8009.