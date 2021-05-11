Serious crash on Kawhia Road in Otorohanga

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 16:25

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash on Kawhia Road, Otorohanga (between Redlands Road and Mangamahoe Road).

The two-vehicle crash, involving a truck and trailer unit, and a ute, was reported to Police just after 2.15pm.

One person is reported to have serious injuries.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.