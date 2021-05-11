Hope Wines to support Gumboot Friday

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 17:08

During the month of May, Hope Wines will donate $4.00 per bottle to I AM HOPE’s Gumboot Friday fund.

With the launch of the Nola family’s online E-Commerce store, "Nolas.co.nz." Nolas will be donating $4.00 per bottle sold of Hope Wines during the month of May to I AM Hope’s Gumboot Friday fund.

Hope Wines was launched in the later months of 2020, by Nathan Nola, in partnership with Mike King and his charity I AM HOPE; from the recognition our kiwi kids should have access to free counselling by registered mental health practitioners whenever they need it.

"My family has been making wine for over 100 years, I’m the fourth generation and I wanted to come in and do something different. To create my own legacy and give back to the community whilst doing so." At 22 years of age, Nathan Nola sets out to carry on a family legacy of winemaking combined with a passion for making a difference in his community.

With New Zealand having the highest rate of youth suicide among other OECD countries, it is clear that mental health can be a silent killer that transpires among many young New Zealanders. Currently, our kids are having to wait an average of 10 weeks to see a mental health professional in the public health system. The average wait time using the Gumboot Friday fund is seven days and is available to all New Zealand youth, under 25 years of age.

"The team at I AM HOPE are doing amazing things for young kiwi’s. The Gumboot Friday fund is aiding mental health and saving young people’s lives. Creating a brand and donating per bottle sold is one way I can show support and it’s a way I know how to give back."

Hope Wines was created in partnership with I AM HOPE, to donate $1.00 per bottle into the Gumboot Friday fund, with the key purpose to ensure Gumboot Friday can be provided on-going legacy funding. The average person leads a busy life and does not stumble upon active fundraising for charities, creating a product that donates per unit sold is a method to ensure a consistent flow of funds is going to a charity as it allows everyday wine purchasers to donate to a good cause in a more passive manner.

"As responsible adults, we know people like to treat themselves to a glass of wine every now and then. Wine consumers now have the opportunity to make a difference with their wine purchase, by choosing a brand that is giving back to their own community. Making giving back as simple as a ‘cheers!’" Says Nola, founder of Hope Wines.

This month, $24.00 dollars per case ($4.00 per bottle) of Hope Wines will be donated to the Gumboot Friday fund when purchased from nolas.co.nz. Orders are delivered between 1-5 days. The Nolas website also provides a unique fundraising service to help raise funds for any other charitable organisation, social club, group or team.

Gumboot Friday has provided 17,333 crucial counselling sessions to over 5,667 kiwi kids. This is support offered in a timely manner, to those from all walks of life, covering every corner of NZ. In 2019/2020 2 million dollars has been raised and 2 million has been paid to counsellors, with $0.00 going towards administration fees.

In 2021, Gumboot Friday is being held on May 28th. Mike King and the I AM HOPE team will be walking 100km around the Auckland domain to raise funds for Gumboot Friday. So get your Gumboots on and get down to the domain to show your support!

You can purchase Hope Wines at www.nolas.co.nz or at all good liquor stores nationwide. You can support the 100km for 100k at https://givealittle.co.nz/event/gumboot-friday-2021