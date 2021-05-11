Arrest made in relation to duck shooting incident

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 19:30

Alexandra Police yesterday arrested a man in relation to a duck shooting incident on Sunday 2 May, in which two women were injured.

The 26-year-old Central Otago man has been charged with careless use of a firearm causing bodily injury.

He is scheduled to appear in Alexandra District Court on Wednesday 12 May.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.