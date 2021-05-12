Change to opening hours at the Upper Hutt Police Station

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 07:05

From 17 May 2021 the opening hours at Upper Hutt Police Station will be changing.

The station will now be open from 9:00am until 5:00pm on weekdays and closed at the weekend.

The decision to change the opening hours was made after an operational review and has been driven by declining demand for service at the front counter in the evenings and on weekends.

It will balance the community’s needs and the welfare and consideration of sole staff members.

"We are committed to delivering a policing service the Upper Hutt community expect and deserve.

Very few members of the public are visiting Upper Hutt Police Station at the weekend or later in the day.

By closing at these times we can instead deploy our staff to times when it is busy," said Te Awakairangi Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett.

The change in hours will not affect the policing service available to the community.

"Police will continue to work and be deployed from the Upper Hutt Police station 24/7. What is changing is the public front counter will be closed on weekends," said Inspector Bennet.

As part of the review and consultation ahead of the changes community leaders and local iwi from across Upper Hutt were consulted.

This consultation provided valuable insights into how we can work together with the community to ensure they can be safe and feel safe.

"If you need to speak to Police and the matter is not urgent, please come and visit the station Monday - Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Alternatively you can ring us anytime on 105 or contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz.

If you need an emergency response please continue to call 111," said Inspector Bennett.