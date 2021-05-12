Disruption expected for next stage of Wakatipu Wastewater Upgrade - QLDC

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 13:22

Contractors will begin digging trenches and installing 600m of wastewater pipe along Camp Street next week as the Recreation Ground pump station and wastewater upgrade moves to the next phase of construction.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the disruption largely involves road closures and temporary loss of parking along Camp Street and Earl Street from mid-May until late September.

"There’s an incredible amount of construction work happening in town right now and we know that some people are feeling frustrated about temporary loss of parking and access into the town centre. The intention is to complete as much of the work along Camp Street as possible before the busy ski season starts."

"The Town Centre street upgrades are also in full swing and we’ll be looking to start work on the Town Centre Arterial Road and installing infrastructure for the Lakeview Development soon. All of these projects will ultimately improve the experience for locals and visitors and the resilience of our infrastructure as our community continues to grow," Mr Hansby said.

Contractors will be talking with directly affected businesses about managing disruptions and maintaining access as the project moves along Camp Street.

"We very much have an open door policy and the contractors will continue to work hard to maintain a close working relationship with those affected throughout the project," Mr Hansby said.

Mr Hansby encouraged locals to continue to support local businesses.

"We acknowledge there is reduced parking in the centre of town while the upgrade projects are underway. That said, our off street parking facilities on the edge of town are operating below capacity. Options such as the Ballarat Street or Boundary Street carpark are available for use or taking the $2 bus means you can leave the car at home," he said.

Meanwhile, great progress had been made on the wastewater upgrade project with over 1,200 metres of wastewater pipe installed along Park Street and a new pump station and landscaping at the Recreation Ground carpark almost complete. Once complete, the upgrade will provide emergency storage, additional pumping capacity and more resilience to our wastewater network.

A map showing the timing of the expected disruptions can be found at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/recreation-ground-wastewater-pump-station-and-rising-main