Lanes closed on Northern Motorway

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are advising Auckland motorists that the Northern Motorway is currently closed at the southbound Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp.
This is due to electrical cabling that has fallen on the motorway, impacting on city-bound traffic.
Diversions are in place and we advise motorists that delays are expected for the afternoon commute.
Contractors will work to clear the blockage as soon as possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice