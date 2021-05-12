Lanes closed on Northern Motorway

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 15:25

Police are advising Auckland motorists that the Northern Motorway is currently closed at the southbound Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp.

This is due to electrical cabling that has fallen on the motorway, impacting on city-bound traffic.

Diversions are in place and we advise motorists that delays are expected for the afternoon commute.

Contractors will work to clear the blockage as soon as possible.