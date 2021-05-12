Operation Victoria: further arrests following serious assaults

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 15:40

Christchurch Police have today arrested two men in relation to three serious assaults in the central city on 21 March.

The two men, aged 42 and 28, are both patched members of the King Cobras gang.

Today’s arrests follow the arrests of three other men last Friday.

The five arrested have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group, wounding with intent, three counts of injuring with intent, and assaults with intent to injure.

The two men arrested today were due to appear in Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this operation.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Police on 105, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.