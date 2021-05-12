Land Information New Zealand now leads with its te reo Maori name

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 16:36

From 12 May 2021, Land Information New Zealand now leads with its te reo Māori name, Toitū Te Whenua, followed by Land Information New Zealand.

Our logo has switched emphasis to Toitū Te Whenua, with Land Information New Zealand in a smaller font size.

For many years we have had dual English and te reo names, and the change reflects our deepening commitment to our partnership with Māori.

Toitū Te Whenua means the land remains. It comes from our whakataukī: Whatungarongaro te tangata toitū te whenua.

This translates as people come and go but the land remains. The name Toitū Te Whenua is a reminder that the land and our responsibility to care for it is enduring.

We have taken a low-cost, sustainable approach to the change by phasing in our updated logo on signs, documents and other collateral only when essential, and our current logo and our English name remain valid.