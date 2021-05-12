Napier City Council planning consultation on Maori wards for Napier

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 18:14

Napier City Council is planning for consultation and engagement regarding the establishment of MÄori wards in Napier.

The proposed consultation with mana whenua and the Napier community is planned over the coming months, and will allow Councillors to make a decision on MÄori ward(s) by November 2021. Unfortunately this will miss the Government deadline of 21 May 2021, as outlined in an amendment to The Local Electoral Act 2001, which came into effect on 2 March 2021 after a two day consultation period with local government.

"Council must consider the views of the whole community, including all stakeholders who will be impacted by the decision-making processes," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"Unfortunately the two and a half month timeframe set by Central Government has not provided sufficient time for Council to undertake wide-spread consultation on this matter."

Mana whenua in Napier have voiced their disappointment that the deadline for 2022 elections cannot be met.

Mayor Wise says that she understands the concerns mana whenua are raising with respect to having to wait for 2025 for the potential implementation of MÄori ward(s).

"After discussion with our MÄori Committee, I have written to Minister Mahuta, the Minister for Local Government, asking that she extends the deadline for Councils to adopt MÄori wards in time for 2022 elections. This would allow Council the required time to undertake full and comprehensive consultation and make a decision for the 2022 election."

Currently a two-staged approach is proposed for consultation on MÄori ward(s). This allows for pre-consultation engagement with key stakeholders from May to August, before formal community consultation in September, with a final decision expected in November. Napier City Council is also committed to exploring other aspects of MÄori representation within Council’s current committee structure.

The Local Electoral Act 2001 provides for the establishment of one or more MÄori wards in Napier that will allow those on the MÄori Electoral Roll to vote for Councillors to represent MÄori in Napier. This is part of a range of legislative provisions put in place by Government with the aim of increasing MÄori representation and participation in local authority decision making.