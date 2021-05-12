Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 21:45

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.4 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.