Beam's e-scooter safety initiative rolls into Wellington - Beam

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 10:56

Beam launches its flagship Beam Safe Academy to train thousands of new riders

Beam, the largest micromobility operator in Asia Pacific, today launched its flagship Beam Safe Academy initiative in Wellington.

The Beam Safe Academy is the company’s fully fledged safety program that incorporates a launch briefing guide for new riders, an interactive safety quiz and free, real world training courses.

Developed in partnership with local professional safety experts, RiderSkills, the Beam Safety Academy aims to train and educate as many riders as possible in e-scooter safety. Beam is the first e-scooter operator in APAC to develop such an initiative.

We believe education plays a critical role in creating the safest possible environment for e-scooters in Wellington. We work hard to ensure every Beam user is mindful of the riding environment and the Beam Safe Academy is a crucial part of our ongoing commitment to safety.

Tom Cooper, General Manager of Beam in Australia and New Zealand

Accessible in the Beam app, the Beam Safety Quiz is a 10-question multiple choice interactive quiz that provides education and training to riders and rewards them with $5 free Beam credit. The quiz was first launched in Auckland in late 2020, and since then, over $150,000 in ride credit has been awarded to Beam users across Australia and New Zealand.

The second major component of the Beam Safe Academy is a free advanced training program, which provides riders with an opportunity to learn e-scooter operating and manoeuvring skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Sessions are 30 minutes in duration and are conducted by Beam’s experienced safety team. In addition to the free session, all attendees receive a free Beam helmet, $25 in ride credit and refreshments on the day.

Beam’s first real-world e-scooter training event for Wellington will occur this Friday, 14 May at Odlins Plaza on Cable Street, 10am - 3pm. Participation is free and no bookings are required. All welcome.

The Beam Safety Quiz is available now in the Beam app.