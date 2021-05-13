Upgrade of the Winter Gardens set to begin - Council

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 11:41

Work will begin next week on the upgrade of the Winter Gardens at Rotokawau Virginia Lake.

From Monday, 17 May 2021 visitors to the Winter Gardens will enter the gardens through an alternative access while the entranceway is upgraded. The alternative access will be signposted.

Project officer Debbie Anderson says the alternative access will be used from Monday to Friday, with normal access available during the weekends.

The work on the entranceway is for earthquake strengthening. It is expected to be finished by Friday, 11 June 2021.

In August the gardens will be closed for six weeks while the building’s interior is completely repainted.

"The Winter Gardens are a much-loved part of Rotokawau Virginia Lake, and it’s important they are kept looking their best," Debbie Anderson says.

The Winter Gardens are an art deco-era conservatory and outdoor area known for their colourful tropical plants and themed gardens. Formally known as the Centennial Winter Gardens, they were opened in 1940 to mark 100 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.