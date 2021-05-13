Whangarei Police appeal for information following incidents in Kamo

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 12:55

Attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford, Whangarei CIB:

Whangarei Police are investigating a firearms incident which occurred around 6.30pm on Friday 7th May 2021 in Kamo, Whangarei.

A house on Brunner Terrace was the subject of a drive-by shooting.

The property was occupied at the time however there were no reports of any injuries.

Shortly afterwards a stolen white Toyota Hiace van was found well ablaze at the end of Lewis Street in Kamo.

Police are also investigating this vehicle arson and believe it may be linked.

Police are seeking any sightings of the Toyota Hiace van, registration CEA315, which was stolen from Pataua North on the afternoon of Friday 7th May prior to incident in Brunner Terrace.

We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed either the shooting incident or the van arson, or anyone who has information that would assist us, to contact Police.

Please contact Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford, Whangarei CIB on 09 4304570 or contact Crimestoppers, referencing Operation Brantley, on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.