Amidst COVID restrictions, local rangatahi achieve the 'world's leading youth Award'

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 12:21

On 15 May, 82 recipients will be presented with their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award (The Award) by The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy at Government House in Wellington.

Qualification for a Gold Award indicates a high level of commitment by participants and the Award Ceremony is a formal and public acknowledgement of this achievement.

Participants gain a wide range of hands-on skills throughout their Award journey which equips them to thrive in our constantly changing world. The Award requires them to regularly help people in the community, get fitter through any form of physical exercise, learn a new skill and go on an adventurous journey in the outdoors.

Karen Ross, National Director for the Award, is really looking forward to the ceremony. "We’re delighted that we are able to gather in Wellington to celebrate the achievement of these young people. It’s been inspiring to see our Award participants find creative ways of completing their Award, despite the many changes COVID-19 has bought over the past 12 months. Many chose to help the vulnerable in their community during lockdown and forged amazing inter-generational friendships."

"We will be taking the opportunity to commemorate our founder, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh KG, KT, with a minute of silence. Through the personal leadership and involvement of Prince Philip, the Award has transformed the lives of millions of young people around the world. Prince Philip was committed to ensuring the Award is accessible to young people of all backgrounds," ends Karen.

Every year, more than a million young people participate in the Award worldwide, supported by around 200,000 volunteers. In Aotearoa, there are over 8,000 registrations every year, with 20,000 young people engaged at any one time.

The Award is open to all 14-24 year olds regardless of their background, culture, physical ability, skills and interests and is the world’s leading youth achievement award.