Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 09:00

Police are currently in attendance of a serious crash on State Highway 16, Kaukapakapa.

Police and emergency services were called to the crash involving two vehicles and a large truck about 6.15am.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Part of State Highway 16 is currently closed and diversions are in place for southbound traffic at State Highway 16 and Makarau Road.

For northbound traffic diversions are in place at State Highway 16 and Kanohi Road.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.