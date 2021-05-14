Police appeal for people to report sharing of concerning video

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 10:10

Police are aware of a concerning and disturbing video being circulated online by people in the wider Auckland area, and are urging those who see it being shared to contact Police immediately.

The video depicting child exploitation, which has been circulated in the past, is graphic in nature but Police will not be disclosing any further details out of respect for the victim.

Police are making a number of enquiries into its distribution.

Police are reminding people that it is an offence to distribute objectionable material under the Films, Videos and Publications Classifications Act 1993.

The offence is serious, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

It is also an offence to be in possession of objectionable content, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

"Every time this video, and others like it, are shared, the subjects are being revictimised and this leads to further trauma," Detective Senior Sergeant Alex Carter says.

It’s understood the video is predominately being shared among young people in the Auckland area.

Police are urging those who are aware of it being shared and know who is sharing it to contact us on 105 quoting file number 210513/8328.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.