Tomorrow, New Zealand starts living on borrowed time - WWF

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 12:54

On Saturday, New Zealand becomes the 48th country to begin living on borrowed time in 2021. This is the day when we have used all of our environmental resources for the year and move into overdraft. The costs of ecological overspending is seen in deforestation, soil erosion, biodiversity loss, and the build-up of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

While we are doing slightly better than 2020, when we hit our overshoot day on 5 May, it is likely much of that success can be attributed to coronavirus lockdowns. Earth Overshoot Day 2020 fell on August 22. The global 2021 date has yet to be announced.

Humanity as a whole is currently using nature 1.6 times faster than our planet can regenerate- or using the equivalent to 1.6 Earths. In Aotearoa, we would need 1.7 Earths to keep up with demand.

"We are writing cheques our planet can’t cash by spending more of the Earth’s natural resources than it can regenerate in a single year. No business could survive operating in this kind of deficit. Neither can nature. We are feeding and fueling ourselves into disaster, but it doesn’t have to be this way. From our Government, to corporations, to ourselves, we can all make better choices to help build a better future, one in which we live in harmony with nature and within the bounds of our planet’s resources. Our very health and well-being depend on it," says Livia Esterhazy, WWF-New Zealand CEO.

Moving the date of Earth Overshoot Day back 5 days each year would allow humanity to reach one-planet compatibility before 2050. Solutions that #MoveTheDate are available and financially advantageous. The #MoveTheDate Solutions Map invites people to champion existing solutions. Users can also connect with each other on the basis of geography and focus of interest, accelerating the implementation of new projects in the real world. Significant opportunities are to be found in five key areas: cities, energy, food, population, and planet. For instance, cutting CO2 emissions from fossil fuel burning by 50% would #MoveTheDate by 93 days.