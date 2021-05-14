Emergency services respond to vehicle collision in Horsham Downs, Waikato

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 14:15

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist and a van in Horsham Downs, Waikato.

One person is reported to be seriously injured.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of River Road and Paterson Road, shortly after 12.30pm on Friday.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place at River Road and Horotiu Bridge Road and at River Road and Kay Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Further information will be provided when available.