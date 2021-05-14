Rahui on Taranaki Mounga lifted - DoC

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 14:49

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, the eight iwi of the region, have lifted the rāhui on access to the Taranaki Mounga summit.

The rāhui was lifted at 7am on Friday 14 May and all operations and activities on the mountain can recommence.

In respect for the passing of the two climbers near the summit last week, a rāhui had been in place since Wednesday 5 May.

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki and the Department of Conservation (DOC) thank the public for respecting the rāhui, an important cultural custom for mana whenua.

Iwi representatives expressed their sympathy for the families who lost loved ones last week, and their appreciation for those personally involved in the rescue and recovery operation.

DOC urges all climbers, trampers and visitors to the mounga to follow the Land Safety Code advice set out by the Mountain Safety Council, which can be found on the DOC website.