One person dead following serious crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now confirm a person has died following a vehicle collision in Horsham Downs, Waikato.
The crash, involving a motorcylist and a van, occurred shortly after 12:30pm at the intersection of River Road and Paterson Road.
Police continue to ask motorists to avoid the area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice