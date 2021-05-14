Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 17:39

Tourism Waitaki is launching its 2021 winter campaign: Waitaki, The Sweet Spot of New Zealand, designed to showcase the Waitaki and its place in New Zealand.

The premise of The Sweet Spot is showing how much the Waitaki District has to offer hungry Kiwis and Australians, who are craving connection with a slow travel style destination they haven’t (fully) discovered.

Approximately three hours from Queenstown and Christchurch and one and a half hours away from Dunedin, Tourism Waitaki’s General Manager Margaret Munro highlighted the Waitaki District as the perfect spot to base yourself for a South Island getaway into a region that unashamedly promotes its own unique flair and atmosphere. "The Waitaki has an added essence unlike any other region of New Zealand, found from the Southern Alps to the Pacific Ocean. The mix of diverse rural communities, the ever-changing landscapes with unlimited opportunities to find adventure. The service town of Åamaru offers visitors a real opportunity to step back into the past when strolling amongst its beautifully restored Victorian buildings".

Across The Sweet Spot campaign, the Waitaki’s perfect positioning in the South Island will be underpinned by unique experiences that can be enjoyed during the winter including the award-winning cuisine, cycling the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, skiing at Åhau, the Åamaru Blue Penguin Colony, and visiting the many Geosites that make up New Zealand’s first Geopark: The Waitaki Whitestone Aspiring Global Geopark.

This campaign will also champion community aspirations to see the Waitaki recognised as its own entity, not under the brackets of ‘South Canterbury’, ‘Central Otago’, or ‘North Otago’.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher was quick to approve the Waitaki District’s claim as the sweet spot of New Zealand, "The Waitaki is the sweet spot, quite simply, because we have everything here!"

The 16 week campaign will include a 9 episode web series that shows what makes the district so sweet to different characters-with one video starring New Zealand comedian Tom Sainsbury, which will be available for viewing on Tourism Waitaki’s website and social media.

Watch the trailer for the Sweet Spot campaign here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxD_tV4SgOI