Pepe Stream Bridge investigations underway for future replacement

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 17:40

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that investigative groundwork will get underway at Pepe Stream Bridge in Tairua from Monday 17 May.

The Pepe Stream Bridge in Tairua was built in 1942 and will be replaced in the near future. Waka Kotahi is undertaking a business case which will investigate options for replacement of the bridge.

Director of Regional Relationships David Speirs says safety is the number one priority for Waka Kotahi and regular inspections are carried out to ensure that all state highway bridges, including Pepe Stream Bridge, remain safe at all times.

"As part of our business case we need to consider all options for the bridge replacement. This involves drilling bore holes to carry out geotechnical investigations, which will help us better understand the bridge’s foundations," says Speirs.

The work is expected to take up to four days and may be delayed until the following week in the case of unsuitable weather.

Temporary traffic management will be in place to protect contractors and the community while the drilling of holes occurs on both sides of the south end of the bridge. No traffic delays are expected.

"In the coming months we will arrange meetings with key stakeholders including local council, iwi and road advocacy groups to help us refine the options. We’re aiming to have the business case completed by the end of the year and will then be able to share the options with the wider community for feedback."

Mr Speirs says once a preferred option is known, additional funding will have to be approved before Waka Kotahi can move into the design and construction phases.

The Tairua community will be kept well informed throughout the process.

To stay up to date with Pepe Stream Bridge, visit www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/pepe-stream-bridge-replacement or email coromandel@nzta.govt.nz to sign up to regular updates.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)