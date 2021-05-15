Investigation underway after baby sustains injuries

Saturday, 15 May, 2021 - 15:05

An investigation is underway to determine how a 3-week-old baby sustained injuries in Hamilton earlier this week.

The baby girl is in a critical condition in Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

Her injuries are being treated as unexplained while Police, alongside Oranga Tamariki, work to establish the cause.

A scene examination has been completed at the Hamilton property where the baby and her parents live.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.