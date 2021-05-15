Investigation underway after baby sustains injuries

|
An investigation is underway to determine how a 3-week-old baby sustained injuries in Hamilton earlier this week.
The baby girl is in a critical condition in Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.
Her injuries are being treated as unexplained while Police, alongside Oranga Tamariki, work to establish the cause.
A scene examination has been completed at the Hamilton property where the baby and her parents live.
The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.
