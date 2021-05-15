Three-vehicle crash in Terrace Tunnel

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle crash southbound in the Terrace Tunnel, Wellington City
The crash was reported to Police just after 2pm.
One person is reported to have serious injuries.
The tunnel is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice