Serious crash in Auckland

Saturday, 15 May, 2021 - 18:25

One person is in a critical condition following a crash on Old North Road in Auckland this evening.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision and Police were called at 4.45pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.

Diversions will be in place via Ararimu Valley Road and Deacon Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.