Firearm recovered, two people arrested in Auckland

Sunday, 16 May, 2021 - 17:05

Counties Manukau Police have confiscated a loaded military style assault rifle this morning.

Police staff initially attended a report of disorder at the Manukau Sports Bowl in Clover Park shortly after 9.00am today.

However, information was received that a firearm was involved.

Police located a vehicle that had left the scene a short distance away.

The vehicle was searched and a loaded military style assault rifle and air rifle were found.

The firearm was not discharged during the incident and Police are not seeking anyone else.

Two men, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old-have been arrested and will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and magazine.

The 20-year-old man is also charged with male assaults female in relation to the initial disorder incident.

Any member of the public who has information regarding unlawful firearms is encouraged to contact Police on 105 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.