Woman arrested following Christchurch robberies

Sunday, 16 May, 2021 - 16:25

Police have arrested a 19-year-woman this afternoon, who is believed to be responsible for four robberies at retail premises in Christchurch.

The first allegedly occurred on Bealey Avenue just before 7pm last night.

A further three allegedly happened today on:

Ilam Road, Bryndwr - reported to Police just before 11.30am

Hills Road, Edgeware - reported to Police just after 12pm

Worcester Street, Linwood - reported to Police just after 1.30pm.

Nobody was injured as a result of these incidents however cash and tobacco products were allegedly stolen.

Charges are being considered and the women is expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.