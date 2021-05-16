Woman arrested following Christchurch robberies

|
Police have arrested a 19-year-woman this afternoon, who is believed to be responsible for four robberies at retail premises in Christchurch.
The first allegedly occurred on Bealey Avenue just before 7pm last night.
A further three allegedly happened today on:
Ilam Road, Bryndwr - reported to Police just before 11.30am
Hills Road, Edgeware - reported to Police just after 12pm
Worcester Street, Linwood - reported to Police just after 1.30pm.
Nobody was injured as a result of these incidents however cash and tobacco products were allegedly stolen.
Charges are being considered and the women is expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.
