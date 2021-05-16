Diver missing near Mahia

|
[ login or create an account ]
Rescue crews have been searching for a diver missing off the coast of Mahia since just after 4pm this afternoon.
Search and Rescue staff, the rescue helicopter and several local fishing boats were engaged in the search this evening but have not located the diver.
The search has been suspended for the evening but the Police Dive Squad will continue the search in the morning.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice