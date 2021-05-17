United Nations Road Safety Week campaign calls for Streets for Life

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 06:00

Communities across the country will be calling for Streets for Life and Going Yellow as part of Road Safety Week (17 - 23 May 2021) to help save lives on our roads, as police figures reveal over 80,000 speed notices were issued around schools in 2020 [1].

This year is the 10th Road Safety Week New Zealand. It is coordinated by Brake, sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and supported by Beca alongside other partner organisations. This year the week coincides with the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week, and the focus is on speed, with the Streets for Life theme the same for both the NZ and UN weeks. Thanks to Vector Lights and the Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Alliance, the Auckland Harbour Bridge will also shine yellow for the week, along with a number of other icons around the country, to raise awareness of road safety.

One in four people killed on New Zealand roads were in a crash where someone drove too fast for the conditions [2]. In 2020, travelling too fast for the conditions was a contributing factor in 79 fatal crashes and 424 serious injury crashes [3].

Speeding around schools is particularly dangerous as it puts children, who are unable to effectively judge vehicle speeds, in danger [4]. In 2020, there were over 4,000 officer issued speed notices, and over 80,000 speed camera notices for speed offences near schools during school hours [5].

Communities around the country will be learning about why speed is a key road safety issue, what can be done to reduce harm from speed-related crashes, and in particular why 30km/h is the most appropriate speed in places where people live, work, learn and play.

The forces involved in crashes are a key reason why 30km/h speed limits are important. For a pedestrian or cyclist hit at 50km/h, the force is equivalent to falling from the third floor of a building, at 30km/h its equivalent to falling from the first floor, but at 30km/h a driver has a much better chance of stopping in time and avoiding a crash [6].

Organisations, schools and childcare centres will be reminding drivers to keep well below speed limits, particularly around schools and in communities, and to remember the 20km/h limit for passing a school bus. School children around the country will be making posters and banners to be displayed outside school reminding drivers to slow down and dressing in yellow to raise awareness.

The Yellow Ribbon Alliance, a group of organisations committed to raising awareness of road trauma in New Zealand, is promoting use of the colour yellow to highlight road safety and show a personal commitment to safer roads. Road Safety Week participants will Go Yellow and show their support by wearing yellow/ a yellow ribbon pin, or by displaying a yellow ribbon, and the public are encouraged to join in and show their support.