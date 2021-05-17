Search set to resume for missing diver near Mahia

|
Rescue crews will this morning resume the search for a diver missing off the coast of Mahia since yesterday afternoon.
Search and Rescue staff will be assisted by an aerial search, due to begin at first light.
The Police National Dive Squad is expected to arrive later this morning.
