Fatal house fire in Martinborough

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 08:25

A person has died following a house fire in Martinborough early this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on White Rock Road just after 1am.

One occupant managed to escape to a neighbouring property however a second person was later found deceased.

While the fire is not initially being treated as suspicious, a scene examination is expected to begin today.

The body is yet to be removed from the property.

Once this has occurred a post mortem and official identification process will be carried out.

The other occupant is being treated for smoke inhalation.