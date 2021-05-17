Fatal house fire in Martinborough

|
A person has died following a house fire in Martinborough early this morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire on White Rock Road just after 1am.
One occupant managed to escape to a neighbouring property however a second person was later found deceased.
While the fire is not initially being treated as suspicious, a scene examination is expected to begin today.
The body is yet to be removed from the property.
Once this has occurred a post mortem and official identification process will be carried out.
The other occupant is being treated for smoke inhalation.
