New survey lifts the lid on hidden plastics in period products

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 09:17

New research has shown that more needs to be done to raise awareness of hidden plastics in commonly used period products.

The majority of New Zealand women (61%) are unaware that most tampons contain plastic, and one in four (24%) believe that it is okay to flush them according to a recent Perceptive omnibus survey.

The survey was conducted in April for Organic Initiative (Oi) - a New Zealand company leading the charge to provide affordable and sustainable period products free of plastics, synthetics and toxins.

It also revealed close to two thirds (64%) believe there should be better product labelling on period products to clearly show what products are made from.

"We consider what we put in our mouths and even what we put on our skin, unfortunately there seems to be little awareness around what we are putting into one of the most absorbent and sensitive parts of our body," said Dr Emma Parry, Oi’s chief medical officer and award-winning gynaecologist and obstetrician.

Plastic-free periods better for health and the environment

The push for plastic free periods is gathering momentum globally, not just out of concern for women’s health, but the environment too.

Oi co-founder and CEO Helen Robinson said plastic pollution is a hot topic but until now in New Zealand the focus, and regulation, has been on plastic bags and other single use items.

"The hidden plastic in disposable period products continues to fly under the radar, yet it’s a massive issue globally" she said. "In Europe menstrual products are currently the 5th most common item found on beaches - more widespread than single-use coffee cups, cutlery or straws.

"While we don’t have access to similar stats here in New Zealand, if you consider an average woman who uses tampons or disposable pads will go through 11,000 of them in her lifetime and each of these takes hundreds of years to break down - that’s a lot of plastic filled period products sitting in landfill, clogging up our waterways or polluting our oceans or beaches."

Push for greater awareness and transparency

Unlike mandatory ingredient labelling on food and cosmetic products in New Zealand, there is currently no requirement here in New Zealand for menstrual brands to list what is in their products.

And even among those that choose to, the list of ‘ingredients’ is confusing at best and misleading at worst says Robinson.

"Oi is the only 100% plastic-free pad and tampon brand widely available in supermarkets in New Zealand and we know people are really surprised by this," Robinson says. "Our research has shown most women think their tampon or disposable pad is plastic-free when it’s not.

"Oi has been focused on helping people during their menstruation journey and to remove the taboo around periods in general. Now we want to lift the lid on hidden plastics in period products too so women can make better informed choices about period care."