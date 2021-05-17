Wayward seabirds take unfortunate detours inland

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 12:30

Two rare seabirds have been released back into the wild after crashlanding near two inland King Country towns.

The two tÄiko/black petrels were discovered dishevelled and disorientated near the towns of Manaiti (Benneydale) and Taumaranui, more than 60km inland from the North Island’s west coast.

Kina Tweeddale, Department of Conservation (DOC) Community Ranger in the Maniapoto District, says the arrival of the two tÄiko caused a stir on local social media, alerting DOC to their plight.

"We quickly realised we had to step in to ensure these two tÄiko got back on track for their seasonal migration to Central America," Kina Tweeddale says.

DOC notified Otorohanga Kiwi House to the birds’ arrival, and a release and rescue plan was quickly put into action.

Otorohanga Kiwi House Manager Jo Russell says: "The birds were brought to us by members of the public, and we had the two tÄiko checked over by a local vet."

The two birds were in surprisingly good condition considering the unfortunate circumstances they found themselves in.

"The vet gave the birds the all-clear, we took some more advice from the team at Wildbase and DOC’s seabird specialist Graeme Taylor, before the tÄiko were transported to Raglan."

The tÄiko were released on Mt Karioi, within an area managed by local conservation group The Karioi Project. The site has been the focus of ongoing predator control to protect native bird species on the mountain.

The tÄiko need lift to get airborne, so must be released into the wind off a clifftop or a steep hill by the sea.

"It was all a bit of whirlwind, but it’s part and parcel of the collaboration of working in conservation," Jo Russell says.

Graeme Taylor says the tÄiko are likely to have come from one of the species’ two main New Zealand colonies - on Little Barrier Island and Great Barrier Island.

TÄiko can get confused, lose their way, and be distracted by lights from built structures - so crash-landing in inland or urban areas is not uncommon for the species, particularly in poor weather conditions.

A banded tÄiko chick from the Great Barrier colony ended up on a brightly lit sports field in Paeroa a few years ago.

"They can get seriously off-track and finish up in predicaments like this," he says. "Even so, this is a long way south from their Hauraki Gulf colonies."

His advice for anyone encountering a wayward tÄiko is to keep the bird in a dark place - like a garage, shed or a large cardboard box - and most importantly away from dogs and cats.

People should also be aware of the tÄiko ability to unleash a strong bite with its hooked beak.

Kina Tweeddale says the discovery of the two tÄiko near the rural towns is a great reminder to the public to use the 0800 DOC HOT phone line to report wildlife emergencies.

"The sooner people contact us, the sooner we can help."

TÄiko live for between 20 and 40 years, and fully grown adults can weigh up to 800grms, with a wing-span of up to a metre.

The birds are classified as nationally vulnerable, and are particularly prone to being caught as by-catch in the fishing sector, due to their feeding habits.