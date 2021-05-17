Plan ahead for upcoming Karangahake Gorge overnight closures

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 12:48

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises minor safety improvement works will commence on State Highway 2, between Mackaytown and Waikino in the Karangahake Gorge, from Wednesday 19 May.

Work will be carried out at night from 9pm to 5am, for approximately five nights.

During work hours the road will be closed for 45-minute periods and will reopen for 15 minutes to allow traffic through. The first road closure will be at 9pm each evening.

On Friday 21 May, crews will start at 9.30pm to allow weekend traffic through before the closures. Crews will not be working on Saturday 22 May and the road will be open.

During the closures, no detour will be in place and the road will be closed at the intersection of SH2 and Seddon Street on the Waikino side, and at the intersection of SH2 and Albert Street on the Mackaytown side.

Motorists may choose to take State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Ranges or State Highway 25/25A depending on the destination they’re travelling to.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. For the latest information on the works each night, visit our interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.

This work is part of a programme to make regional state highways safer through a range of low-cost, high-benefit safety improvements. For more information, visit our webpage: nzta.govt.nz/safety-boost-programme

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.