Dunedin Tertiary Open Days shine light on world of options

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 13:03

From campus tours to informative yet informal sessions with academic experts, Dunedin Tertiary Open Days promise to shine a light on a wide range of exciting futures for prospective learners.

Learners and their families have a chance to explore Otago Polytechnic and the University of Otago, and discover what student life is like in Dunedin, on Sunday 23 May and Monday 24 May.

Visitors can take campus tours, tour Otago Polytechnic and the University of Otago and affiliated student accommodation, as well as take part in expo events and subject sessions throughout the day around both campuses. These sessions include presentations, demonstrations and activities. There will also be the opportunity to chat to support staff and students as well as get career and academic advice. "We can't wait to welcome learners and their whānau to our campus to experience what we have to offer," Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive, says.

Visitors are encouraged to download an On-Campus Open Day app to help make the most of their time on campus.

The app includes campus maps, tour information, expo details and presentation times for both the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic. Visitors can even personalise their own agendas.

You can find more information about Dunedin Tertiary Open Days here

(Note: the Dunedin Tertiary Open Days website provides a link to the On-Campus App, which will be made active closer to the event.)