Care still required during Open Fire Season in Otago - FENZ

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 14:04

Otago District has moved to an open fire season today (Monday 17 May) and Fire and Emergency is reminding the public that they must still take all precautions before lighting any fires in the open.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Mark Mawhinney says recent rain and lower temperatures have enabled Otago to shift from a restricted fire season to an open season, which means that permits are not required for open fires in most cases.

"While we have relaxed the restrictions, anyone wanting to burn still needs to plan ahead, checking weather and wind forecasts, and take necessary precautions," Mark says.

"Unplanned burns tie up our volunteer fire response resources, take our volunteers out of their normal jobs and potentially delay response times to other urgent incidents. They can also cause substantial losses to other properties."

Fire and Emergency’s website provides advice on how to reduce the risk when lighting all kinds of fires in the open. To check on conditions relating to your property go to www.checkitsalright.nz.