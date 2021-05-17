Awards back to celebrate Selwyn

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 14:57

The Selwyn Awards are back in 2021 to showcase all that is great about the district.

The Council-run Awards recognise the outstanding work and achievements of businesses, not-for-profit organisations and individuals who live or work within the Selwyn district. This year the awards are presented by Iport and the Council gratefully acknowledges all of our sponsors without whom the awards would not be possible.

Nominations for the 2021 awards are open till Friday 11 June.

The awards, which were delayed last year due to Covid-19, are a celebration of excellence and inspirational accomplishments, presented during a gala evening at the Lincoln Event Centre, featuring awards presentations, dinner and live entertainment.

Mayor Sam Broughton says it’s great to see the awards back to give another opportunity to celebrate the success of people who contribute so much to our district.

"Selwyn is great mix of diverse people and organisations involved in building our community through the jobs they create, the businesses they operate, their voluntary contribution and beyond. It’s great to be able to celebrate again, to thank those people and highlight some of the examples of how they continue to make Selwyn such a good place to live."

The awards have been given a fresh feel this year, with changes to encourage participation, highlight some of the areas of particular excellence and enhance the gala evening.

The categories have been updated and the criteria adjusted. Awards will now be based on a points system which will allow for multiple gold, silver and bronze winners in each category along with an overall category winner. Businesses and groups will be able to enter themselves for awards as well rather than needing to be nominated by someone else.

The awards dinner in July also includes further enhancements to recognise excellence, and put on a celebration to take the awards to a whole new level, Council Group Manager Community Services Denise Kidd says.

"The Selwyn Awards is a fantastic way to recognise the great work of so many people in Selwyn and it’s become an important night on people’s calendars. We want to make sure that we’re continuing to provide a fitting celebration of this community and we’re looking forward to a really good night at this year’s awards."

The 2018 Selwyn Awards winners were:

People’s Choice - Courtney Forrest; Arts, Culture and Heritage - Church Property Trustees; Community Services - Chris Allen; Environmental - Lesley Barlow and Stephen Clarke; Innovation Excellence - Plastic Straws Suck; Large Business - Eurofins ELS; Small Business - Busy Bumbles LTD; Sports - Selwyn Sports Trust; Tourism - Hororata Night Glow; Young Achiever - Caelan Thomas.

Key Dates:

Applications close 11 June 2021

Gala Awards Dinner tickets on sale 14 June 2021

Selwyn Awards Gala Saturday 31 July 2021

For more information visit www.selwynawards.co.nz